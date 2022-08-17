FiiO FF3 wired earbuds launched in India: Price, specifications

FiiO recently launched its flagship wired earbuds FF3 in India. The earbuds have a Drum shape that houses 12.4mm drivers. The company claims that the unique ‘Drum shaped’ design makes the FF3 look like drums and increases the air damping and extends the airflow path, improving the overall audio performance.

The wired earbuds feature a dual cavity design that results in deeper bass. These earbuds have a frequency of 90Hz on the lower end of the spectrum. Driven by ultra-fine copper-clad aluminium Daikoku voice coil, the 14.2mm drivers are coated with beryllium and rimmed with polyurethane.

It comes with three pairs of ear tips, which the company calls ‘Sponge Covers’. FiiO says the tips not only differ in size but also change the audio experience. Based on how the ear tips affect the audio quality, they are labelled as ‘Bass-enhancement’, ‘transparent treble focused’ and ‘balanced’.

The Fiio FF3 cable uses a copper cable with a silver coating (silver-plated monocrystalline copper cable). The audio jack lets users easily switch between 3.5mm and 4.4mm plugs thanks to a twist-lock swappable option.

It is primarily aimed at audiophiles looking for a comfortable pair of wired earbuds and can be used on the majority of smartphones and audio players. Currently, the earphones are available in two colours, namely, Elegant Black and Cosmic Silver. Fiio FF3 Drum Type Dual Cavity Earbuds are currently available on the FiiO website for Rs 9,990 but can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 8,399 at the time of writing.