FiiO BTR3 Bluetooth amplifier with Siri support, NFC launched: Price in India, features

FiiO, the Chinese audio maker has launched FiiO BTR3, its new portable high-fidelity Bluetooth amplifier in India. Priced at Rs 6,990, the amplifier will be available for purchase via the company’s official site and online, offline retail stores as well. Powered by a Qualcomm CR8675 Bluetooth chip, the new FiiO BTR3 amplifier is claimed to support all current codecs including AAC, aptX HD, LDAC, SBC among others.
FiiO BTR3 amplifier supports 24-bit transmission and processing with 120MHz DSP and comes with NFC support to enable pairing nearby devices with just a tap. The Bluetooth amplifier features an aluminium alloy body that is coated with a 2.5D curved glass. FiiO has added an oleophobic coating to the glass as well to save the device from smudges and fingerprints.
Talking about other features, the new FiiO BTR3 has a built-in microphone that comes with Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology to enhance calling experience. FiiO has implemented AK4376A DAC in the amplifier to provide extremely low -107 dB distortion and extremely high 124 dB Signal-to-Noise ratio. FiiO BTR3 Bluetooth amplifier also comes with built-in support for Apple’s voice based assistant, Siri that can be accessed by double clicking the mutli-functional button on the amplifier. The device carries a 300mAh battery that is rated to deliver 11 hours of playback. FiiO BTR3 includes a USB Type C connector for DAC functionality and 3.5mm audio jack to connect to home theatre or car music systems.
