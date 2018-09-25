FiiO BTR3 Bluetooth amplifier with Siri support, NFC launched: Price in India, features

FiiO BTR3 Bluetooth amplifier with NFC support launched for Rs 6,990 FiiO BTR3 Bluetooth amplifier with NFC support launched for Rs 6,990

FiiO, the Chinese audio maker has launched FiiO BTR3, its new portable high-fidelity Bluetooth amplifier in India. Priced at Rs 6,990, the amplifier will be available for purchase via the company’s official site and online, offline retail stores as well. Powered by a Qualcomm CR8675 Bluetooth chip, the new FiiO BTR3 amplifier is claimed to support all current codecs including AAC, aptX HD, LDAC, SBC among others.

FiiO BTR3 amplifier supports 24-bit transmission and processing with 120MHz DSP and comes with NFC support to enable pairing nearby devices with just a tap. The Bluetooth amplifier features an aluminium alloy body that is coated with a 2.5D curved glass. FiiO has added an oleophobic coating to the glass as well to save the device from smudges and fingerprints.

Talking about other features, the new FiiO BTR3 has a built-in microphone that comes with Qualcomm cVc noise cancellation technology to enhance calling experience. FiiO has implemented AK4376A DAC in the amplifier to provide extremely low -107 dB distortion and extremely high 124 dB Signal-to-Noise ratio. FiiO BTR3 Bluetooth amplifier also comes with built-in support for Apple’s voice based assistant, Siri that can be accessed by double clicking the mutli-functional button on the amplifier. The device carries a 300mAh battery that is rated to deliver 11 hours of playback. FiiO BTR3 includes a USB Type C connector for DAC functionality and 3.5mm audio jack to connect to home theatre or car music systems.

