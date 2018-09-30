FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver review: Bring wires back to life

FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver is a small 20-gram gadget that resembles a pen drive.

When Apple killed the 3.5 mm jack a couple of years ago there was a lot of pain amongst users who found great audio gear being made redundant. Many users have found ways around this, but here is something that is practical and works out of the box: the FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver.

The FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver is a small 20-gram gadget that resembles a pen drive. However, this lets you connect a wired earphone wirelessly to and smart device with Bluetooth. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5-mm jack on the other end. There are power/pairing buttons as well as volume controls. The device also comes with an inbuilt microphone so that you can take calls too if the need arises. In fact, the FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver has a clip that helps it to stay on your cloth and near your mouth in case you want to use it for calls.

Also read: OnePlus 6T official teaser hints at in-display fingerprint sensor; release date still unknown

Pairing is simple and as soon as that is done you are good to start playing music. Those on a compatible phone can use the NFC for connecting. The FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver can pair with two devices at a time. The device takes an hour to charge fully and this translates to about eight hours of music playback.

The FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver is powered by the Qualcomm CSR8645 chip and this means it can support hi-fi audio among other things. So, the FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver is also an amplifier. I tried it with a range of earphones and the experience was a notch better, clearer and richer than what the original could offer on its own. I would not say the experience was better than high-end Bluetooth headphones like the Bose QC25. So this is a good way to breathe some life back into the wired earphones you have lying around.

FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver is also an audio amplifier is something you should consider as a solid value-add.

The buttons on the FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver can do everything from skip songs to take calls. However, the combinations needed to get this done are complex and completely went over my head. An easier UI is expected in devices selling in 2018.

Overall, the FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver is a good buy for those who want to go wireless with wired audio gear. At Rs 2,490 it is not really expensive given the problem at hand. The fact that the FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver is also an audio amplifier is something you should consider as a solid value-add.

Pro tip: Use the FiiO μBTR Bluetooth Receiver to add Bluetooth connectivity to old 2.1 speakers or other audio equipment.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd