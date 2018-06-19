FIFA World Cup 2018: Amazon’s Alexa to guide users, pick tournament favourites

Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa now offers to be a user guide through the FIFA World Cup 2018, being held in Russia. Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa now offers to be a user guide through the FIFA World Cup 2018, being held in Russia.

Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa now offers to be a user guide through the FIFA World Cup 2018, being held in Russia. Alexa will help users who do not follow football understand the latest developments, while also offering key insights into World Cup history, the teams involved in Russia, as well as potential winners.

Alexa will offer users a comprehensive brush-up of football trivia, match schedules and scores, while also offering predictions for games, as well as possible world champions. Amazon has found that owners of the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot worldwide have been asking Alexa about the World Cup. Some of the most popular queries include, “Alexa, when does the World Cup Start?” and “Alexa, who is the best football player in the world?” Users can gain knowledge on the beautiful game through questions like “Alexa, tell me about the World Cup”, or “Alexa, what’s happening in the World Cup?” for listening to daily match summary and highlights. You can also ask Alexa for football jokes, her favourites and predictions.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot owners can improve their understanding of football terms through Football Vocabulary and Football Facts. This can be taken forward through Football Drills, that provide tips for enthusiasts to improve on their game. Alexa will also be able to answer specific questions from football lovers, that include “Alexa, who scored for Germany?”, or generic queries like “Alexa, what country has won the most World Cups?”. Among many questions, Alexa will also answer the question “Alexa, who will win the World Cup?”

In addition, users can also take part in a Scavenger Hunt, by saying “Alexa, start the Striker Challenge”. The Scavenger Hunt introduces a new challenge every Sunday, that will continue till the end of the World Cup. This format leads to one clue after the other, and ends with the final clue, likely to hold a prize from Amazon.

