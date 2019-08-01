Facebook working on Apple TV-like streaming box that will offer chat and video calling options

Facebook is reportedly working on a streaming TV device that supports video calling, reports The Information. The TV streaming device will use the same video-calling technology that also powers Portal that was launched last year. Since the device features a camera, it will allow users to make video calls through televisions.

Over the past few months, the social media giant has approached Netflix, Disney, HBO and Amazon to bring their services to the Apple TV-like media box. The device, code-named Catalina, is expected to launch later this year. Catalina will come with a physical remote, and apps for streaming services.

Details on the availability are scarce, but Facebook has reportedly held discussions with retailers in North America and Europe about selling the device. Though it remains to be seen if Catalina comes to other markets.

Facebook’s streaming device has been in the works for a long time. Last year, Cheddar reported that Facebook was working on a camera-equipped TV device for streaming video as well as video calling. At that time, it was said that Facebook may launch the device as early as this Spring.

Like Google, Facebook is getting serious about the hardware. Apart from its VR-based Oculus devices, the company also makes Portal and Portal+ video chat devices. Both devices come with cameras and microphones for video calling to Facebook friends. They also feature Amazon’s Alexa digital voice assistant.

While Facebook hasn’t commented on sales, many believe the company shipped fewer than 60,000 units. The issue with Facebook is endless privacy issues and that concerned users of not buying Portal Video chat devices.