Facebook’s smart glasses with Ray-Ban to launch on September 9

Facebook is all set to launch a new pair of smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. The latter has published a teaser on its US website, which confirms that the product will be announced on September 9. Ray-Ban is a luxury sunglasses and eyeglasses brand.

Earlier this year, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the launch of the glasses and its partnership with this brand at the 2021 Q2 Facebook earnings call. “Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with Essilor Luxottica,” he had said.

Zuckerberg hadn’t revealed much about the features of the smart glasses. But, he did reveal that the glasses will have the ‘iconic form’ factor of Ray-Ban and will allow users to “do some pretty neat things,” though he didn’t elaborate on these ‘neat’ features.

“I’m excited to get these into people’s hands and to continue to make progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future,” he said during the call.

