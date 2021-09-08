Facebook’s smart glasses with Ray-Ban to launch on September 9

September 8, 2021 1:08:14 pm
Facebook is all set to launch a new pair of smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. The latter has published a teaser on its US website, which confirms that the product will be announced on September 9. Ray-Ban is a luxury sunglasses and eyeglasses brand.
Earlier this year, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the launch of the glasses and its partnership with this brand at the 2021 Q2 Facebook earnings call. “Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with Essilor Luxottica,” he had said.
Zuckerberg hadn’t revealed much about the features of the smart glasses. But, he did reveal that the glasses will have the ‘iconic form’ factor of Ray-Ban and will allow users to “do some pretty neat things,” though he didn’t elaborate on these ‘neat’ features.
“I’m excited to get these into people’s hands and to continue to make progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future,” he said during the call.
The company is likely to launch its own Snapchat Spectacles-like device. If previous reports are to be believed, the glasses will not have an integrated display but may offer support for a digital voice assistant.
The upcoming smart glasses from Facebook will reportedly work by pairing them with a smartphone. This suggests the glasses could work just like Snap Spectacles or Amazon Echo frames. Some of the reports claim that the device will let users take calls, and it features a tiny screen that will show some information.
