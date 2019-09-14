Facebook could be working on a TV streaming device

Facebook is working on a new streaming device similar to Amazon’s Fire Stick according to a report Variety. The device will plug into TV sets and offer users access to online content. This new streaming device will be a part of the company’s Portal family of devices, which is expected to also feature a camera.

According to the report the device will sport microphones, a speaker and a camera. It is also being said that the company has reached out to Netflix, Disney and HBO for adding their content to its own streaming service.

The streaming device will run a customised version of Android. It is also being said that the device will sit on top of a TV set, which will allow users to easily video chat.

Additionally, Facebook will be launching an updated version of its Portal video chat device later this year.

The company’s Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality vice president, Andrew Bosworth, earlier confirmed that the company has a lot more to unveil “later this fall” related to Portal.

To recall, Facebook launched its Portal device back in November, last year, priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,000), along with a larger Portal Plus device, priced at $349 (approximately Rs 25,000). Both the devices came with smart cameras and their own displays.