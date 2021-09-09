scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Facebook and Ray-Ban’s smart glasses images leaked ahead of today’s launch

Facebook and Ray-Ban are set to announce the launch of their smart glasses today(September 9th).

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: September 9, 2021 5:59:45 pm
Facebook smart glasses, Ray-Ban smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Ray-Ban Wayfarer, Ray-Ban Round,The images showcase the models of the lineup which seem to sport the company's classic frames and a pair of cameras on each side (Image source: Twitter/Evan Blass)

Facebook and Ray-Ban are set to announce the launch of their smart glasses today(September 9). Before the release, tipster Evan Blass known as Evleaks has posted alleged photos of the device on Twitter.

The glasses are called Ray-Ban Stories, according to the leak. The images showcase three separate models of the lineup which seem to sport the company’s classic frames and a pair of cameras on each side. The glasses also seem to have a button on the top right, possibly used to operate the cameras. They do look very similar to Snap’s Spectacles, and given how Facebook has in the past copied Snapchat’s core product features, the similarity in look and design is not surprising to see.

The post showcases three of Ray-Ban’s iconic frame styles including Wayfarer and Round, along with Meteor (below). The glasses sport the Ray-Ban logo, but there does not seem to be any Facebook branding except on the box. Other items that can see include a case, protection bag, charging cable, reference guide, and warranty.

To recall, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had stated earlier in July that “the glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Facebook has its Project Aria, which was announced in September 2020 and is focused on wearable AR for the future. The company had said at the time of announcing this project that the aim is to build smart glasses, which are “flexible enough to work for most face shapes and sizes,” with software that will support them. But it admitted that building the kind of AR glasses it has envisioned will take some time given the limitations of technology.

For now, all we know is that the glasses will let users do ‘some pretty neat things’, which does not really reveal much. As the leak shows, the smart glasses will have a camera feature, and most of the features should revolve around this aspect. We will have to wait and see just what all capabilities Facebook adds to its glasses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement