Everything we know about the OnePlus TV

OnePlus is likely to launch its own smart TV later this year. The company’s plans to venture beyond smartphones and accessories has been known since last year after OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had announced the plan for a OnePlus TV in September last year.

Now a remote control from OnePlus having a model name RC-001A has been passed by the Bluetooth SIG, the organisation responsible for certification of Bluetooth devices.

According to the listing available on the Bluetooth SIG website, the OnePlus remote supports Bluetooth 4.2, this suggests that the OnePlus TV will be coming with a Bluetooth remote. Apart from this, there are not more extra details revealed in this listing. The particular listing was first spotted and reported by All About OnePlus.

So far OnePlus has not yet confirmed anything around the OnePlus TV, but late last month, tipster Ishan Agarwal had said that smart TV could be revealed very soon. He had also claimed that the upcoming TV from OnePlus will not be coming with an OLED display, which is the premium screen offered by key players such as LG, Sony and Samsung.

Now, OnePlus entering the smart TV market is not an unexpected move because most other smartphone brands are expanding beyond just one key category in their portfolio. In India, OnePlus is among the top brands in premium smartphones.

With the launch of its smart TV, OnePlus will be likely to take on major TV brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Xiaomi.