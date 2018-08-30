Energy Sistem launches five new audio products in India

Energy Sistem has made five additions to its audio portfolio in India. Energy Sistem has made five additions to its audio portfolio in India.

Energy Sistem, an audio brand from Spain, which focuses primarily on headphones and wireless speakers, recently entered the Indian market and has now launched five new products across the audio category. The products include – Energy Outdoor Box Adventure Bluetooth Speaker, Energy Earphones Sport 3 Bluetooth earphones, Energy Earphone Style 1+ earphones, Energy Music Box 1+ Bluetooth Speaker, and Energy Headphones 2 Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones. These products start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 3,999.

The Energy Sistem Outdoor Box Adventure Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged shockproof and water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. It supports Bluetooth 4.1, FM radio, microSD card, 3.5mm audio-in, and is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. Additionally, it also comes with an in-built emergency torch. The device is available in black, green colour options and is priced at Rs 3,499.

Energy Earphones Sport 3 Bluetooth earphones are sports earphones which are designed for users with an active lifestyle. The earphone come with Qualcomm’s aptX audio technology, an IPX4 rating, and an inline microphone/remote. The company claims they can run up to 8 hours on a single charge and are priced at Rs 3,999.

Also Read: Energy Sistem to launch full bouquet of audio devices in India from this month

The Energy Earphone Style 1+ earphones are in-ear design earphones which come with an in-line microphone to take calls. The device also comes with a 120cm tangle-free flat wire. They are available in four colour options Mint, Red, Black, Blue and are priced at Rs 699.

Energy Music Box 1+ Bluetooth Speaker supports Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, 3.5mm audio-in, and a microSD card slot to play music. It has a 5W power output to help deliver clear sound and high bass levels. The device is backed by an 800mAh battery which the company claims will be able to last over six hours on a single charge. The Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 2,299.

Also Read: Energy Sistem Energy Box B2 Review: Compact Bluetooth speaker with decent sound

Lastly, Energy Headphones 2 Bluetooth headphones are a pair of over-the-ear headphones which the company claims are very comfortable and have high-quality noise isolation. These also feature an in-line remote with a microphone to control music playback and take calls. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.2 and have a battery life of up to 17 hours on a single charge. They are priced at Rs 3,599.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd