Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner uses laser to illuminate dust particles invisible to naked eye

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner will give users a sci-fi movie feel with its laser dust detection system. The laser dust technology illuminates dust particles on the floor in front of the vacuum cleaner.

In the launch video on YouTube, the company demonstrates how the vacuum cleaner works. Dyson V15 Detect includes a custom lens on the extreme right side that spreads laser light into a fan shape, which helps to detect dust particles on the surface.

Dyson explains that they have used a green colour in the laser because the human eye sees it brighter than the other colours. In addition to that, it is equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor, that has the ability to detect particles’ sound and vibration. The new microprocessor also monitors the size and quantity of dust it sucks up.

Like its predecessor, Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner has a built-in LCD screen that shows the specifics of what is being picked up. It shows the user how much battery is left and the vacuum modes. The processor also reacts to the particles getting picked up and increases the power and suction if there are a lot of large dust particles or debris in its way.

Dyson V15 Detect ships with three new vacuum heads including a large multi-floor brush, anti-tangle Hair Screw attachment and fluffy hard floor brush head. The device has been launched for $699 (Rs 50,770 approximately) in the US. There is no word about the vacuum cleaner’s India launch yet.