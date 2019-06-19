Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier now available at Rs 25,900

Dyson Pure Cool Me, the latest personal air purifier and fan by Dyson which was announced last month in India has finally gone on sale in the country. The device is available at a price of Rs 25,900 from Amazon India, Dyson’s official website and through Dyson Stores across the country. the device is available in two colour options – White/Silver and Black/Nickel.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan come with a HEPA filter which the company claims, can capture 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns. It comes with Dyson’s own Core Flow technology, which projects a stream of precise air towards the user. The device also comes with an activated carbon filter to absorb gases, odours and household fumes.

The purifier has a dome at its top which can be adjusted to control the angle of the airflow. The device also features a 70-degree oscillation. It has a light sensing system, which can track the light surrounding the device’s environment and automatically brighten or dim the LCD screen present on it. Apart from this, there is also a sleep timer feature which can turn off the machine after pre-set intervals ranging from 30 minutes to 8 hours.

To make the device noise free, Dyson said that it has provided a layer of acoustic attenuation foam in the base of the purifier which absorbs excess noise from the motor of the device.

To recall, Dyson had launched three new products in India last month, namely Dyson Lightcycle task light, Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan, and Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum cleaner.