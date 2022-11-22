Dyson launches Pet Grooming Kit for cord-free vacuum cleaners in India

To make life easier for pet owners, Dyson has launched its Pet Groom Kit in India. Designed to clean loose hair from medium-haired and long-haired pets, the pet grooming kit can be with any of the company’s existing cord-free vacuum cleaners. The kit includes a pet groom tool, quick release adaptor and an extension hose, with the brush having 364 slicker bristles angled at 35 degrees flex at an upright position that might help when you use the brush.

Dyson says that the brush bar has a conical shape which helps prevent the wrapping of hair around it. Also, the new brush bar comes with 56 hair removal vanes, which help collect all hair in the cleaner head.

While the brush can be used without having to turn on the vacuum, you will have to power on the vacuum the suck up the hair. The company claims that apart from brushing hair, the tool can also shed invisible dander and dead skin flakes. You can buy the pet grooming kit for the cordless vacuum cleaner from the Dyson website and demo stores for Rs 9,900.