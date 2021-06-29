Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner launched in India: Check price, features

Dyson has launched a new vacuum cleaner in India, the Dyson Omni-glide for Rs 34,900. The new compact cord-free format cleaner delivers a new way to clean hard floors. The vacuum cleaner includes an omnidirectional fluffy cleaner head that glides in all directions and picks up large debris and fine dust. It can float across floors, manoeuvre around obstacles and get into tight spaces.

The Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner features an in-line format, with the separation system, the motor, filter and handles all aligned, to enable the machine to lie flat on the floor and clean in tight spaces, such as under a sofa or between furniture.

Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner also comes with three tools – for cleaning up high, down low and anywhere in between. These tools include a mini motorised tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt, a worktop tool and a combination tool.

Other features

Dyson Omni-Glide cleaner has an ejection mechanism with a rotary catch, to drive out dust in one smooth action. A silicone collar wipes down the mesh shroud to drive out dust without dirtying your hands. It has a power button instead of the classic trigger, meaning users can swap hands while navigating obstacles, making cleaning that bit easier.

To remove dust build-up, users can wash the bin, filter, brush bar, and any tools without electronic components. A new fade-free battery enables up to 20 minutes, and swapping the battery has been made easy with the click-in structure where owners can remove and replace it at the press of a button. There is also a wall dock that enables users to lean the machine into the recharging dock, ready for your next clean.