Dyson Lightcycle task light, Pure Cool Me and V11 Absolute launched in India

Dyson has launched three new products in India, namely Dyson Lightcycle task light, Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan, and Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum.

Advertising

Dyson Lightcycle task light is priced at Rs 39,900 and will be made available starting May 15. Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan is priced at Rs 25,900 and will be made available starting June 1. Lastly, the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum is priced at Rs 52,900 and will be made available starting May 8.

Dyson Lightcycle task light, according to the company, reduces eye strain with over 1,000 Lux brightness, glare protection and low optical flicker. The company states that the light will support its users body clocks with local daylight tracking, which will continuously adjust colour temperature and brightness with time amount of daylight and time. The light has a lifetime of up to 60 years and comes with smart adjustability with the Dyson Link app.

The Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier and fan comes with a HEPA filter that captures 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns. It comes with the company’s own Core Flow technology, which projects a stream of precise air towards the user. The device also comes with an activated carbon filter to absorb gases, odours and household fumes.

Advertising

Also Read: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool review: Warming up to a clean room

Meanwhile, the Dyson V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum is powered by the company’s new digital motor V11. It has 40 per cent more suction power than the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum. Plus, it can capture up to 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns and clean up to 60 minutes on a single charge. The vacuum can also automatically adapt between carpets and hard floors while at the same time optimising power and run time.