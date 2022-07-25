scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Dyson launches V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner in India

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner comes with some innovative features like Laser Dust Detection and an acoustic piezo sensor.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 25, 2022 4:57:41 pm
The Dyson V15 cordless vacuum cleaner and its attachments. (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson has launched the V15 Detect Cord-free vacuum in India, which according to the company is its most powerful and intelligent vacuum cleaner till date. The Dyson V15 Detect comes with “Laser Dust Detection” and a piezo sensor to help detect dust and measure how much dust has been vacuumed up by the device.

According to Dyson, the V15 Detect provides up to 60 minutes of suction from one charge and it has a five-stage filtration system that can capture dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. It uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 240 air watts of suction.

The vacuum cleaner’s Laser Dust Detection technology involves the integration of a green laser diode into the cleaner’s head, positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground. The green diode is positioned there to make dust on the floor surface more visible to the user.

The Dyson V15 Detect also comes with an acoustic piezo sensor that has been integrated into the vacuum cleaner. When dust enters the vacuum, it hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin and tiny vibrations are converted into electrical signals. Based on these signals, the sensor shows dust size and quantity on the vacuum cleaner’s in-built LCD screen so that users can get an idea of how much dust has been removed as well as the size of the dust particles.

The vacuum cleaner also comes with an anti-tangle conical brush bar that is aimed at stopping the problem of hair getting tangled in the brush bar. It also comes with a motorcar cleaner head with hair removal vanes for helping remove human, feline and canine hair. The Dyson V15 Detect comes with the company’s “Dynamic Load Sensing” technology which is designed to automatically sense and adapt its power depending on floor type.

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner will be available on Dyson’s website and Dyson Demo stores starting July 25 and will cost Rs 62,900.

