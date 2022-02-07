Dyson launches V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner with laser detection technology in India

Dyson has launches its latest cord-free vacuum cleaner in India – the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, which comes with laser detection technology. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim has a Hyperdymium motor from the company, which generates up to 150 air watts of suction. It has a five-stage filtration, and the company claims this vacuum cleaner can capture captures dust particles down to 0.3 microns.

“As engineers, our job is to solve daily problems, and the past few months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors. We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean,” James Dyson, Chief Engineer and Founder said in a press statement.

It also uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust. Dyson has integrated a diode laser into the cleaner head, which will reveal particles that might not be visible to the naked eye. Further, the laser is positioned in a way to ensure an optimal angle, when using the cleaner.

The company has used a green laser diode, and this was chosen for its ability to provide the best contrast. The laser is fitted into the Slim Fluffy cleaner head to ensure that hidden dust on the floor surface can be seen and removed.

Further, the vacuum cleaner can measure the size and count the particles 15,000 times per second thanks to its acoustic piezo sensor. This sensor converts vibrations into electrical signals, which then displays the size and the number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum cleaner. Dyson states that the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles.

Further, the sensor will ensure that the suction power is increased when the vacuum cleaner comes across a large amount of dust. This happens in auto mode when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust. Reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power thanks to the sensor.

Dyson is also adding a new anti-tangle Hair screw tool. This will remove the problem of hair getting stuck on the brush bar. The new anti-tangle conical brush bar spirals hair off and into the bin. This also prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar, which is a common problem with vacuum cleaners.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is available from today, starting at Rs 58,900 at Dyson.in and Dyson’s own offline stores.