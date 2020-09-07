Dyson launches Corrale Hair Straightener in India at Rs 36,990

Dyson hair straightener (Source: Dyson)

Dyson expands its personal care category in India with the launch of the Dyson Corrale. The hair straightener is priced at Rs 36,990 and will be available starting today, September 7 in the country.

Dyson conducted a global hair study in 2017 that revealed key insights about hair characteristics and concerns in India. The study discovered that most Indian women have fine, long hair which may get damaged easily and that a common style repertoire is the straightening of hair. The top concerns that the study found were “hair damage, higher than the global average, dull hair, and dandruff.”

The study found that “when it came to the use of hair appliances – hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons – imprecise heat settings and difficulty in styling the back of the head were some of the prevalent problems.”

The Dyson Corrale is the only straightener available in the country with flexing plates that the company claims “shape to gather hair, and deliver an enhanced style with less reliance on heat, and hence causing half the hair damage.”

The Dyson Corrale straightener features micro hinged plate technology, which flex to shape and gather hair. The plate applies even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeps them perfectly aligned, reducing the reliance on heat, the company claims.

