Dyson Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum cleaner, Pure Cool air purifier launched in India

British technology company Dyson has launched the Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum cleaner and Pure Cool air purifier in the Indian market. The Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum is priced at Rs 44,900, while the Pure Cool air purifier will cost Rs 43,900.

Dyson Cyclone V10 is a cord-free vacuum cleaner which has been built to be more powerful and run a longer period of time on a single charge. The Cyclone V10 features a new powerful V10 motor which can spin at up to 125,000 rpm. This allows the Cyclone V10 to have immense suction power. Moreover, the bin assembly can be rotated 90 degrees from the previous design, which results in a linear flow path.

Battery life has also been improved. Dyson says the new Cyclone V10 can vacuum up to 60 minutes on a single charge. In comparison, the V8 could vacuum up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

The company also announced a new air purifier, dubbed the Pure Cool Air Purifier. Dyson’s Pure Cool combines air purifier and fans into one. Unlike past air purifiers launched by the company, the new model has an LCD display to show which pollutants are in the air while it’s cleaning up them. The fans use three intelligent intelligent sensors to automatically detect pollutants such as PM 2.5, PM 10, VOCs and NO2 in real time. The Pure Cool fans come with a 360-degree filter system to capture 99.95 per cent of microscopic particles and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

Dyson, best known for inventing new vacuum cleaner technology, entered the Indian market earlier this year. The company currently offers a range of high-performance products including air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and supersonic hair dryers. Dyson recently expanded its India retail footprint by opening two new stores, launching ‘In Home Demo’ services, selling its products available across India through Dyson.in and Amazon.

