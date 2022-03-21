Dyson announces next generation Airwrap along with new attachments

Dyson has announced the launch of its new generation of Dyson Airwrap hair styling tool that will be available in the United States in the summer of 2022. Along with the new generation Airwrap, the company has also announced a host of new attachments that are fully compatible with the previous generation Airwrap styler.

The Dyson Airwrap takes advantage of the Coanda effect to help users style their hair without applying too much heat. The Coanda effect refers to the tendency of a fluid jet (either air or liquid) to stay attached to a convex surface. The Airwrap uses a cylindrical flow of warm air around the device to help attract hair and change its shape. This removes the need to apply heat directly to the hair, thereby reducing the chances of heat damage.

According to a press statement, Dyson founder James Dyson said that most styling tools in the market ignore that hair types are very different and the new Dyson comes in with its multiple attachments that are suited to various different applications.

The next-generation device will feature a rotating cooling tip, making it faster and easier to achieve curls and waves. Researchers at the company have combined the features of two barrels into one attachment, allowing users to style the full head, create clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves. The new generation device, therefore, affords users all the same versatility of its previous iteration with the need to have even fewer attachments.

The all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer attachment combines two attachments into one which dries hair and hides flyaways in a single pass. There is also a wide-tooth comb attachment that is engineered for curly hair. It helps add shape, volume and length as it dries.