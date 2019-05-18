DJI Osmo Action camera with dual displays launched: Price, specifications

DJI has launched its first ever action camera, dubbed DJI Osmo Action. It is priced at $349 (approximately Rs 24,500) and will be directly competing with GoPro’s latest Hero 7 action camera.

The camera is currently available on the company’s official website along with multiple accessories. It is currently only available in the US and the company has not revealed any details as to when the device will be launching in other countries including India and how much will it be priced at.

DJI Osmo Action sports two displays: a 1.4-inch full-colour display at the front along with a 2.25-inch touchscreen at the back. The front display will help consumers in framing shots while clicking selfies or recording themselves.

The Osmo sports a 12MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture and a 145-degree wide field of view. The company claims that the device can shoot videos in 4k format at 60 frames per second (fps) and 100Mbps, whereas it can shoot 1080p videos at up to 240 fps. It can also shoot in HDR mode with up to 30 fps.

DJI claims its RockSteady feature, which basically is EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) works even while shooting videos at 4K 60 fps.

DJI Osmo Action comes packed in a waterproof body, which the company claims can go up to 11 meters deep in water without getting damaged. Consumers can also pair their Osmo Action cameras with the company’s mobile app to control the camera using their smartphones.