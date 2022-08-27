DJI Avata FPV drone with 18 minute flight time launched: Check price, specs

DJI recently added another product to its existing lineup called the Avata FPV drone. According to the company, Avata offers ‘the ultimate immersive drone experience’ for first-person view drone fans.

Featuring a 2,420mAh battery, DJI claims Avata has a flight time of up to 18 minutes. It offers a 155-degree field of view thanks to an ultrawide camera with a 1/1.7″ CMOS sensor. Users can capture 4K videos at 60fps or opt to record 2.7K videos at 50,60,100 or 120 fps.

The DJI Avata can either hover like a normal drone or accelerate quickly and get in and out of tight spaces. The company also claims that it can stop ‘in a fraction of a second.’ In case you manage to somehow land the drone on its back, DJI says the new ‘Turtle mode’ can help flip itself and take off without hassles.

Apart from the normal mode which lets the drone hover in one place with the help of satellite navigation or a visual positioning system, users can gain full control over the flight experience with the help of manual mode which requires a DJI FPV Remote Controller 2. Then there is the sport mode that offers dynamic movement.

Weighing just 410 grams, it also features an integrated propeller guard for protecting itself in tight spaces. Currently, DJI Avata is available for purchase on the DJI store and other authorized retail partners.

If you want to buy just the drone, it will cost you $629 (approx Rs 50,000) whereas the Pro-View combo that includes the drone, DJI Goggles 2, and DJI Motion Controller will cost you $1,388 (approx Rs 1,11,000). Unfortunately, it is still unclear if DJI Avata FPV drone will be available for purchase in India.