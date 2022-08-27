scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

DJI Avata FPV drone with 18 minute flight time launched: Check price, specs

The DJI Avata FPV drone weighs just 410 grams, has a battery capacity of 2,420mAh and offers three modes to choose from.

DJI AvataDJI Avata FPV comes with an integrated propeller guard that can help get out of tight spaces quickly. (Image Source: DJI)

DJI recently added another product to its existing lineup called the Avata FPV drone. According to the company, Avata offers ‘the ultimate immersive drone experience’ for first-person view drone fans.

Featuring a 2,420mAh battery, DJI claims Avata has a flight time of up to 18 minutes. It offers a 155-degree field of view thanks to an ultrawide camera with a 1/1.7″ CMOS sensor. Users can capture 4K videos at 60fps or opt to record 2.7K videos at 50,60,100 or 120 fps.

The DJI Avata can either hover like a normal drone or accelerate quickly and get in and out of tight spaces. The company also claims that it can stop ‘in a fraction of a second.’ In case you manage to somehow land the drone on its back, DJI says the new ‘Turtle mode’ can help flip itself and take off without hassles.

Also Read |Sony announces SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and the SRS-XE200 wireless speakers

Apart from the normal mode which lets the drone hover in one place with the help of satellite navigation or a visual positioning system, users can gain full control over the flight experience with the help of manual mode which requires a DJI FPV Remote Controller 2. Then there is the sport mode that offers dynamic movement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Weighing just 410 grams, it also features an integrated propeller guard for protecting itself in tight spaces. Currently, DJI Avata is available for purchase on the DJI store and other authorized retail partners.

If you want to buy just the drone, it will cost you $629 (approx Rs 50,000) whereas the Pro-View combo that includes the drone, DJI Goggles 2, and DJI Motion Controller will cost you $1,388 (approx Rs 1,11,000). Unfortunately, it is still unclear if DJI Avata FPV drone will be available for purchase in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:42:51 pm
Next Story

Goebbels, the Nazi politician who makes his way into Indian political fistfights

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

RSS chief calls upon people to protect ‘Sanatan Dharma’
Tripura

RSS chief calls upon people to protect ‘Sanatan Dharma’

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement