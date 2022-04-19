Dizo Watch S launched with curved screen, rectangular dial

Dizo has launched a new smartwatch in India with a rectangular screen that curves along the length of the watch. The Dizo Watch S also comes with a number of features like over a hundred sports modes, water resistance, 10 days battery life and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the wearable.

The Dizo Watch S comes with a 1.57-inch 200 x 320 rectangular screen with a tall aspect ratio. The screen also has 550 nits brightness and comes with over 150 watch faces. There are also a number of colour options for the dial for users.

The watch also comes with a heart-rate sensor and a blood oxygen monitor SPO2 sensor. Other features include a menstrual cycle tracker. Tracking progress can be logged into the Dizo app which can show users all the data together.

For fitness freaks the watch comes with 110 sports modes such as cycling, walking, running, elliptical, football, and more. There is IP68 certification thrown in so users can use the watch in the rain, while sweating or even in the shower without worries.

The Dizo Watch S comes in three colours. (Image Source: Dizo)

The watch comes with a 200mAh battery and Dizo claims that the battery life can last up to 10 days on moderate use. The claimed standby time is 20 days. There is Bluetooth 5.0 support and the Dizo Watch S can connect to both Android and iOS smartphones.

Pricing and availability

The Dizo Watch S is priced at Rs 2,299 and will be available on Flipkart from April 26. Under an introductory offer, the watch will be available at Rs 1,999 for an unspecified time. The watch can be bought in Classic Black, Golden Pink and Silver Blue colours.