Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

Dizo by Realme TechLife has today launched two new products Dizo Watch R and the Dizo Buds Z Pro in India. The two new entry-level products come with new features and a new design. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Dizo Watch R

Dizo Watch R comes with a circular dial and a large 1.3-inch AMOLED display. There is a metal frame that measures 45mm. The watch has 550nits peak brightness as well as new features like Always On Display and SpO2 sensor.

While you have all kinds of health tracking features available on the watch, you also get over 100 watch faces, which can be set using the Dizo app, which is also used to customise the watch.

Dizo also promises 12 days of battery life and the watch comes with 5ATM water resistance. The watch is priced at Rs 3,999 but gets an inaugural discount of Rs 3,499. The watch is available in three colours, classic black, golden pink and silver grey. It will be available from January 11.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro comes in two dual-tone colour finishes. (Image Source: Dizo) The Dizo Buds Z Pro comes in two dual-tone colour finishes. (Image Source: Dizo)

Dizo Buds Z Pro

The Dizo Buds Z Pro come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 7 hours of playback time per charge and a dual-tone case with a 380mAh battery. The Buds Z Pro support Bluetooth 5.2 and feature IPX4 certification on the earbuds.

There are touch controls to control playback and fast charging via a USB-C port allow you to charge the earbuds for 10 minutes and get two hours of playback. The earbuds come in two colours, Ocean Black and Ocean Blue.

They are priced at Rs 2,999 but will be available at an inaugural discount of Rs 2,299. The earbuds will be available on Flipkart from January 13, 2022.