Detel D1 LCD TV launched in India at Rs 3999: Specification, features

Detel has launched a new 19-inch television in India, dubbed D1 TV. The company claims that it is the most economical LCD TV available in the world. It comes with a marked price of Rs 4,999, however, is being made available to customers at Rs 3,999. Consumers can purchase the device from Detel’s official website and its app. Whereas, distributors and partners can get the device from B2BAdda.

Detel D1 TV sports a 19-inch A+ grade LCD panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The panel has a contrast ratio of 300000:1. It houses two front-firing 12W speakers paired with power audio controls, which the company states will provide consumers with a clear and smooth audio output.

The Detel D1 TV comes with an HDMI and a USB port in terms of connectivity options. The USB port comes with multimedia support so that users can play supported audio and video formats on the TV. The company claims that the television will also double as a desktop display.

“We believe in customer-inspired innovation. Due to soaring prices of TVs, there is a huge vacuum in the market for affordable TVs. With Detel D1 TV, we are all set to fill this gap under our mission #HarGharTV. We have always created products not to outgrow any other brand, but to be present where no other brand is. We aim to reach to the remotest parts of the country with our D1 TV and make a difference to the lives of millions,” said, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel.