Dell refreshes OptiPlex portfolio with new commercial desktops and All-in-Ones in India

Dell has launched its new range of OptiPlex commercial All-in-Ones (AIO), mini tower, and micro desktops in India. Dell says the latest OptiPlex desktops pack powerful performance and versatile designs. The OptiPlex range starts at Rs 33,999 onwards and is customisable as per the configuration.The company's new range of desktops models will be targeted at the enterprise market.

“The desktop form factor is growing in the commercial space in India”, Indrajit Belgundi, Director and General Manager, Client Solutions, told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the launch of the new OptiPlex range of computers in India. “We’ve seen the demand for the micro-form desktop factor is growing fast among several sectors such as banking, finance, and IT”.

The company claims the OptiPlex X3 is an industrial-grade desktop that can operate in extreme temperatures and is resistant to shock and vibration.

Speaking of the lineup, OptiPlex 7760 is an All-in-One (AIO) desktop computer, which has a 27-inch InfinityEdge display, Intel’s 8th generation core processor, Intel HD Graphics 630, and an optional Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. Then there is the OptiPlex 7460 AIO which comes with a 23.8-inch InfinityEdge display, Intel 8th generation processor, a 2.5-inch 2TB 5400rpm SATA Hard-drive, dual storage and RAID support, and an optional Intel Optane 16GB memory.

Next on the list are the 7060 series, the 5060 series, and the 3060 series. All three series come in three form factors: micro-desktop, small-form factor (SFF), and mini-tower. All machines have multiple storage and CPU options. Dell is also selling the OptiPlex X3 series in India, which is identical to the OptiPlex 7060 series. The difference is that it only comes in mini-tower and SFF models, though.

The company claims the OptiPlex X3 is an industrial-grade desktop that can operate in extreme temperatures and is resistant to shock and vibration. It is available with optional dust filters. Dell recommends the X3 to be useful in medical, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing industries.

