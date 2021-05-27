Dell launches new Latitude and Precision business laptops in India

Dell is updating its Latitude, Precision, and Optiplex range with various new devices across multiple price points ( Image source : Dell )

Dell is launching its latest lineup of laptops and PCs in India. The company is updating its Latitude, Precision, and Optiplex range with various new devices across multiple price points. Dell’s updated lineup of devices include Dell Latitude 7320, Dell Latitude 7410, Dell Latitude 7420, Dell Latitude 9420, Dell Latitude 9520, Dell Latitude 5320, Dell Precision 3560, Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, and Dell OptiPlex 5090. The company has also introduced a high-end Chromebook which starts at RS 94,500.

Here is what we know about the latest range of devices from Dell.

Dell Latitude 9420

The Latitude 9420 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors. The laptop comes with powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur. The laptop features ExpressSign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing Technology for a faster and more reliable auto-wake and lock.

Dell Latitude 7320 and Latitude 7420

Dell’s new Latitude 7320 and Latitude 7420 are detachable 2-in-1 devices that feature ComfortView Plus low blue light solution. The Dell Latitude 9420 and 9520 laptops pack a SafeShutter which is an automatic webcam shutter basically.

Dell Latitude 9520

The Latitude 9520 comes in a sleek design and features a 15-inch “InfinityEdge” screen. The laptop packs a PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology which is said to detect user’s presence and instantly wake and log in to the laptop.

Dell Latitude 7320

The Dell Latitude 7320 comes in a sleek and detachable design. The device comes with ComfortView Plus low blue light solution that is said to ease eye strain by filtering blue light. The laptop packs a 13-inch 4K display and comes with a 5 MP front-facing camera, with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR).

Dell Latitude 7410

Dell’s latest high-end Chromebook, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook comes in a sleek and compact design. The device packs a 4K display with Low Blue Light technology and is said to come with a long battery backup. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and up to 512GB SSD

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra

Dell’s latest range of desktops include the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra. The desktops are said to support up to four 4K monitors at once. The desktops feature a modular form factor design that hides the PC in the monitor stand.

OptiPlex 5090

The OptiPlex 5090 will be available in three form factors – Tower, Small Form Factor, and Micro. The OptiPlex 5090 Tower comes with the NVIDIA 1660 Super and AMD® graphics and is said to deliver entry commercial VR content experiences. The device features 11th Gen Intel up to Core i7 processors and is said to provide better performance while running multiple or large applications. OptiPlex 5090 features up to Micro Intel Gen 12 graphics and is said to offer better visuals for 3D rendering and 4K monitor use.

Dell Precision 3560

The Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation features 100% sRGB, 400nit display with ComfortView Plus and Dell’s exclusive PremierColor software. The lightweight workstation is said to goof for 2D and entry 3D CAD, as well as reporting and data analysis.

Dell’s new Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex range

Dell’s latest range of laptops and desktops can be purchased from Dell’s official website. While the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is priced starting at Rs 85,000, the Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook price starts at Rs 94,500. The Dell Latitude 7420 is available at Rs 90,000. The other three Dell Latitude laptops — Dell Latitude 9420, Dell Latitude 9520, and Dell Latitude 5320 — are priced in India at Rs 1,36,000, Rs 1,45,000, and Rs 77,500, respectively. Dell Precision 3560 laptop is priced starting at Rs 74,500 in India. Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and 3090 Ultra are priced starting at Rs 47,500 and Rs 43,000, respectively. Dell OptiPlex 5090 is priced in India starting at Rs 46,500.