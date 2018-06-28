Dell launches new All-in-One Desktops in India, starting at Rs 29,990

Dell today launched a new range of All-In-One (AIO) desktop PCs under its Inspiron line-up of devices in India.(Image: Dell) Dell today launched a new range of All-In-One (AIO) desktop PCs under its Inspiron line-up of devices in India.(Image: Dell)

Dell today launched a new range of All-In-One (AIO) desktop PCs under its Inspiron line-up of devices in India. The new AIO portfolio includes the Inspiron 22 3000 and the 24 3000. The key features of these new desktops are the full HD Anti-Glare IPS display, built-in stereo speakers and the pop-up webcam. The company claims that the pop-up camera stays hidden until the consumer tries to use it, this ensures the privacy of consumers. The Dell Inspiron 22 3000 and the 24 3000 start at Rs 29,990 and 34,590 respectively. Both the devices are available in both the offline and online markets.

The Dell Inspiron 22 3000 AIO sports a 21.5-inch IPS anti-glare LED display. The desktop is available in multiple processor variants – Intel Pentium, 7th Gen Intel Core i3, and 7th Gen AMD A6 along with with Radeon R4 graphics. It features 4GB of RAM along with a 1TB conventional hard drive. As for the connectivity options, the Inspiron 22 3000 AIO includes dual WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0 ports, USB 3.1, HDMI-out, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 AIO, it sports a 23.8-inch IPS anti-glare LED display. The desktop is available in two processor variants – 7th Gen Intel Core i3 and the 7th Gen Intel Core i5 paired with Intel’s 620 HD integrated graphics. It features 4GB of RAM along with a 1TB conventional hard drive. As for the connectivity options, the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 AIO includes a dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1, audio jack, RJ-45, and an HDMI-out.

