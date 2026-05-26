DailyObjects unveils NODE dock-and-go wireless charging ecosystem

Popular lifestyle tech brand DailyObjects, on Tuesday, May 26, introduced its modular wireless charging ecosystem named NODE. The latest offering is aimed at users who frequently charge multiple devices across work and travel setups.

The company claims NODE is the world’s first modular wireless charging ecosystem built around a dock-and-go design. It is available in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 configurations and allows users to customise their setup with interchangeable modules, including the Wireless Charging Phone Stand, Wireless Charging Disk, Apple Watch Charging Stand, and Portable Lamp. The modules can function both on the dock and independently through pogo-pin connectivity and USB Type-C support.

“We set out to create India’s first truly modular charging ecosystem, one that reimagines power not as a utility hidden in the background but as an integrated part of modern living. As consumers increasingly gravitate towards design-led, multi-device lifestyles, there is a growing expectation for technology to move seamlessly across work, travel, and personal spaces,” said Pankaj Garg, Co-Founder & CEO, DailyObjects.

“NODE has been designed to answer that shift through a flexible, portable, and thoughtfully engineered ecosystem that brings together performance, functionality, and elevated design in a way that feels intuitive to contemporary lifestyles,” he added.

NODE includes Qi2.2-certified charging modules supporting up to 25W wireless charging. One of the key features is the detachable Wireless Charging Phone Stand, which includes a built-in 7800mAh battery for portable charging.

Meanwhile, the portable lamp comes with a 2600mAh battery and offers up to eight hours of backup. The Apple Watch Charging Stand supports 5W wireless charging across Apple Watch models, while the Charging Disk supports smartphones and wireless earbuds compatible with Qi charging.

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DailyObjects has also introduced a ‘one-wire system’ that powers the entire dock with a single charger aimed at reducing desk clutter. The design allows users to rearrange or swap modules depending on their usage requirements.

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The NODE ecosystem will be available from May 27 through DailyObjects online and select retail platforms with prices starting at Rs 10,000. The prices are expected to vary based on selected configurations.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)