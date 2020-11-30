Fan of Cyberpunk 2077? Grab these special-edition tech gear before they are gone

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on December 10, here are some really cool Cyberpunk 2077-themed tech gear.

The buzz surrounding ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is massive. Nearly seven years in the making, the first-person action shooter has become the most anticipated video game of all time. With all the hype around the December 10 release of the Keanu Reeves starter video game, mainstream tech brands such as Xbox and OnePlus have taken notice by releasing a range of special-themed Cyberpunk 2077 consoles, smartphones and gaming peripherals.

Here are five such ‘Cyberpunk 2077-themed tech gear we discovered.

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console

With only 45,000 units to be available in select markets, the Cyberpunk 2077-themed 1TB Xbox One X uses bright custom panel and color shift effects to capture the style and essence of Night City, a fictional city in the future California where the game is based. Even the two-tone Xbox game controller feels special. A full digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 is included in the limited-edition bundle. It’s a collector’s item, and if you find one on Amazon or Flipkart for Rs 42,900.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition

You can’t ignore the limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077-themed OnePlus 8T. From the packaging to the design language, the phone manages to capture the dystopian aesthetic of the game with neon highlights and contrasting textures. Oh, this extremely rare phone also features a giant camera module. Otherwise, the Cyberpunk 2077 edition comes with the same specs and features as the original OnePlus 8T. The phone is only available in China, though.

Razer Cyberpunk 2077 Viper Mouse

This flashy Cyberpunk 2077-themed mouse has the bold yellow theme of the game. The Cyberpunk 2077 logo can be seen on the top of the mouse, complete with Razer Chroma on its charging dock. The wireless mouse comes with a detachable 2.4GHz USB dongle, as well as a charging dock. Every aspect of this mouse has been carefully designed, its sharp looks to aesthetics. At $160, this special-edition mouse is expensive but that’s the price you have to pay for the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition Seagate Game Drive

If you want to expand the storage of your Xbox One, get a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Seagate game drive. Available in a 2TB option, the game drive has the same design as the special-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console. However, the other side is mostly back and has the words “Where is Jonny?” embossed on it. Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 will not want to miss out on this special-edition 2TB external hard drive. Buy one for Rs 5699 on Amazon.in.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless – Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition

Complete your gaming setup with a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired SteelSeries headset. The Arctis 1 Wireless ‘Johnny Silverhand Edition’ for Xbox is a 4-in-1 headset, featuring USB-C connectivity and a wireless dongle that lets you use the headset with a PC. It uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection for low-latency, a detachable noise-canceling mic, and a steel-reinforced headband. The headset is available for $110 and can be purchased in the US.

