CloudWalker Cloud TV X2 4K Ready television launched in India

CloudWalker, an Indian television brand, has launched the Cloud TV X2 smart TV, which will be made available in two variants 32-inches and 55-inches in HD Ready and Full HD resolutions, respectively. While the 32-inch variant is priced at Rs 14,990, the 55-inch variant will cost Rs 33,900. They will be made available to consumers exclusively via Amazon India. Additionally, the television sets will also feature a content discovery engine to curate regional digital content and apps to enhance the user experience.

Coming to the specifications, both the variants run on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In terms of audio specifications, the CloudWalker Cloud TV X2 comes integrated with a 20 Watt box speaker set. The TV will also come packaged with a remote control with an in-built Air Mouse.

The televisions are termed as 4K Ready, which doesn’t mean that they come with a 4K resolution screen. Instead, it means that the TVs will be able to play 4K content in their native resolution. So even if you connect a 4K player to your television it will play the content but in HD or full HD resolution.

