Claw SM100 review: Neutral, natural

As more people start becoming creators, the use of professional grade headphones is also on the rise. While there are some brands like Sennheiser that find preference in this space, new players are entering the fray. The latest is Claw with its SM100 closed back studio monitors.

Claw SM100

The Claw SM100 is a robust looking headphone with large ear cups and a soft cushioned headband. The ear cups too have really soft padding and does keep some of the noise away. But more importantly, this is good for those who literally have to spend an entire day between the two cups. The folding design of the ear cups makes it easy to stow away or carry around.

The headphones come with a detachable coiled which again is a convenience. There is also a straight cable if that is what your prefer. There is high quality 3.5mm jack and a 6.3mm adapter is that is what your systems are using.

The best thing about monitoring headphones is that you don’t have to worry if they are heavy or base or adding some other extra layer to the music. Since this is what professionals use to give a neutral profile to their compositions, these headphones reproduce music as they were created.

The Claw SM100 is no exception and offers a plain vanilla take on music. This is how music should be heard, so that you know how the musicians created it. With extra bass often the oomph ends up killing the power of the original audio. With Claw SM100 you do hear more than you would with other headphones. The 50mm drivers ensure that audio has more life and space between the different things happening in the composition.

When you hear a cello or a violin the playback is so precise you can visualise the instrument being played. I still have Bach’s Cello Suit 2 ringing in my head somewhere. The experience on the Claw SM100 was similar to listening in an Opera House.

When you move to something that’s vocal heavy, it is as if you are alone in the room with the singer. From a Sid Sriram to a FKA Twigs all are open for much more scrutiny via the Claw SM100.

At Rs 6,490, the Claw SM100 is a good monitoring headphone for those who are working on audio or videos. It is also a headphone for those who like a neutral, natural, reproduction for their music.

Rating: 4/5