Chuwi HiGame mini PC eyes gamers and creators

The latest from Chuwi is a HiGame mini PC made with game enthusiasts and advanced content creators in mind. It will come equipped with the latest 8th gen Intel Core i5/i7 processors paired with an AMD Radeon RX Vega M discrete graphics processor. The company claims to have managed to shave off all of the excess space needed inside the PC and bring its size down to 173x158x73mm.

As for the specifications, the HiGame PC is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor depending upon the configuration you select to purchase. It also features a discrete AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics chip with 4GB of graphics memory. It comes pre-installed with 8GB of RAM along with a 128/256GB SSD and easy upgrade DDR4/M2 SSD/2.5′ HDD slots. Coming to the connectivity options, it features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Thunderbolt 3, and other I/O ports. The device runs on Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and comes with Ultra HD 4K video encoding and decoding capabilities. It is also VR/AR/Windows MR ready.

Chuwi claims to have worked a lot on HiGame PC’s cooling system. The PC has multiple copper heat sinks along with a 90mm fan directly upon the processor and the GPU to keep the temperatures down.

The Chuwi team has already raised over 683 per cent of its original goal of $50,000 for the HiGame PC, which is being sold as a mini workstation for gamers and creators.

