CES 2022 Media Day highlights: Everything we saw, from Galaxy S21 FE to Alienware’s Concept Nyx

Although the world’s biggest tech show won’t officially open until Tuesday, the media day of 2022 CES was jam-packed full of announcements. Several big companies, including Samsung, and Dell, announced their latest products and services. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE after a long delay, Alienware debuted its Concept Nyx game streaming server, and OnePlus used CES 2022 to reveal its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. This year’s CES officially runs from January 5 to 7.

Here’s a recap of all the highlights from the Monday of CES 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung’s first big smartphone of 2022 isn’t the Galaxy S22 but the Galaxy S21 FE (the FE stands for Fan Edition). The long-delayed Galaxy S21 FE is essentially a stripped-down version of the flagship Galaxy S21 with a few trade-offs. The ‘affordable’ flagship features a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a lower price: $699 for the 128GB base model. The phone goes on sale in select countries next week. The Galaxy S21 FE joins Samsung’s crowded smartphone lineup. The question really is: who is the target audience for the Galaxy S21 FE? The S21 FE sits between the regular Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A52.

OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most anticipated flagships of 2022. (Image credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most anticipated flagships of 2022. (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is passé. enter OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus is using the week of CES 2022 to announce its first mega flagship of the year. Although the phone has no pricing or specs, the company did share a picture of the device. It’s exactly what rumours have suggested. The high-end smartphone is rumoured to include a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, support for 5G networks and a 5,000-mAh battery. As for cameras, the phone is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary shooter to go with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 8-megapixel telephoto. The OnePlus 10 Pro will run on a new unified operating system that combines its Android-based OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS. OnePlus plans to launch its latest flagship in China on Jan 11.

Imagine what the future of gaming could be with Concept Nyx. #CES2022 Explore your favorite games (or even your full library) across any device in your home! https://t.co/SCBVIsscMd pic.twitter.com/WVcDZXN2lx — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) January 3, 2022

Alienware’s Concept Nyx

Dell’s Alienware brand has been showing concept devices at CES, and this year is no different. Concept Nyx joins a long list of concept devices coming from Dell’s staple at CES 2022, which is essentially an at-home server that can stream games throughout the home. The idea behind the product is to let users stream multiple games to multiple devices at once, regardless of the hardware they’re playing on. For now, Alienware’s Concept Nyx is just a prototype at the moment and the brand has not yet to bring the device to the mass market.

The Colorsonic helps you dye your hair at home in a convenient manner. (Image credit: L’Oréal) The Colorsonic helps you dye your hair at home in a convenient manner. (Image credit: L’Oréal)

L’Oreal Colorsonic

L’Oréal has become a yearly name at CES, and 2022 is no different. This time, they are showcasing Colorsonic, a device that resembles a hair straightener, but is actually aimed at letting you apply hair colour evenly, and without the mess that the process usually entails. The Colorsonic will deliver consistent hair colour results, claims the company, and the device will officially be released in 2023.

The Colorsonic will let users choose from over 40 shades, and with the touch of a button, the device is ready to go for hair colour application. It has hair brush-like bristles on the top, which deliver the colour, and it relies on a colour cartridge to mix and create the hair colour. Based on the video that Loreals has shared, applying hair colour is as easy as combing your hair. One just has to wash the hair after the process and their new colour will shine through.

We don’t know how much this device will cost when it actually hit the market, but it might just change how we colour hair at home, if it actually works as smoothly as it does in the demo video.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra has used CES 2022 to introduce its $119 Elite 4 Active, a set of waterproof, active noise cancelling (ANC) earbuds. They offer a secure and comfortable fit without the need for hooks or wingtips. The earbuds have an IP57 rating, a transparency mode that lets you bring the outside world in, and support for both AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs. Jabra claims seven hours per charge in the earbuds, with a total of 28 hours when you include the charging case. They are already available in select markets, in navy, black and light mint.

The $149 Cypress Hero backpack has a built-in location tracker. (Image credit: Targus) The $149 Cypress Hero backpack has a built-in location tracker. (Image credit: Targus)

Targus Cypress Hero Backpack

A backpack with a built-in location tracker? Well, Targus is making one and it uses Apple’s Find My technology. The $149 Cypress Hero backpack has a built-in location tracker that could help the owner find the bag through the Find My network if it goes missing. And if your iPhone is lost you can press a button in the backpack to ping your phone. The Cypress Hero comes with a replaceable battery that’s chargeable via USB. The “smart” bag will be available sometime in spring/summer 2022.

Introducing Body Scan, the revolutionary connected health station that provides never-before-seen metrics on a scale. Learn more: https://t.co/9kBvfptzCI #CES2022 pic.twitter.com/vyK4sDkoPQ — Withings EN (@WithingsEN) January 4, 2022

Withings Body Scan

The Withings Body Scan, a new smart scale announced by the company at CES 2022, is way more capable. The Body Scan will do all the basic things it’s supposed to do but it will take 6-lead ECG readings each time you weigh in. It has 14 electrodes on the base and another four in a retractable handle. In addition, the Body Scan will now break out your torso, arms and legs and display their specific composition in the companion app. Withings said it plans to launch the Body Scan scale in the second half of 2022 following FDA clearance. It will be priced at $299.95.

LG’s ‘Media Chair’ concept has a curved 55-inch OLED display with a recliner to form an entertainment pod of sorts. (Image credit: LG) LG’s ‘Media Chair’ concept has a curved 55-inch OLED display with a recliner to form an entertainment pod of sorts. (Image credit: LG)

LG ‘Media Chair’ concept

LG is showing off two new concept devices at CES 2022, and one of them is the “Media Chair.” It is basically pitched as a “modern relaxation device,” which features a curved 55-inch OLED display with a recliner to form an entertainment pod of sorts. The curved display vibrates to produce audio without the need for external speakers. A button on the recliner arm allows the user to switch the OLED panel from vertical and horizontal orientations, allowing users to watch a movie with comfort. The OLED display uses tens of millions of self-emitting self-emitting pixels.

Samsung’s new remote uses Wi-Fi router radio waves to stay charged. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung’s new remote uses Wi-Fi router radio waves to stay charged. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Eco Remote

Samsung is making a remote that can be charged via radio waves from your router. Its new Eco Remote Remote draws power from radio waves emitted by Wi-Fi routers to keep itself charged. It has a USB-C port as a backup. The remote is environment friendly and uses recycled materials. Samsung plans to ship the remote later this year.