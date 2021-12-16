CES 2022: LG Tiiun is a smart appliance to help you grow an indoor garden

At CES 2022, LG plans to showcase the ‘tiiun’, a new appliance for smart gardening that will let novice gardeners cultivate vegetables, herbs, even flowers in their homes all year long. The device, which has a transparent door at the front, comes with automated temperature, water controls and can help ensure that your greens flourish, even if you are not an expert at this.

The LG tiiun is designed as a self-contained unit and features two shelves that can each hold up to six all-in-one seed packages along with three different kinds of seed kits, according to the company. Each seed package contains 10 holes for seed germination, allowing users to grow a variety of greens simultaneously in around four to eight weeks.

The product is listed as a CES 2022 Innovation Award winner, and part of a “modern smart gardening system” to allow a “largely automated” plant cultivation process.

LG Tiiun mini and what plants growing inside it will look like. LG Tiiun mini and what plants growing inside it will look like.

The device uses LG’s inverter compressor and has a flexible weather control system that precisely adjusts the tiiun’s internal temperature to create the optimal conditions for organic growth. The device can automatically regulate temperature and light to mimic the natural cycle of the day as well, according to the company.

It delivers water eight times every 24 hours, so you do not have to worry about doing this part either given this is where most home gardening efforts usually tend to fail. The device has an “Auto Ebb & Watering System” which circulates the ideal amount of moisture for the plants, flowers, etc.

LG claims the device’s internal structure is “designed to increase photosynthesis efficiency, amplifying the effect of the internal LED light source to speed up the growing process.” Using LG’s mobile ThinQ app, users can monitor the entire germination process from afar, check or change settings and receive notifications when the water tank needs refilling.

LG is introducing this in two colours: Nature Beige and Nature Green. LG tiiun and LG tiiun mini will be on virtual display in LG’s digital exhibition booth during CES 2022.

CES 2022 starts January 5 next year and will be an on-ground event this time.