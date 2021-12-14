CES 2022: LG shows off two new TVs with unique designs ahead of launch

LG is one of the many brands showing off its new products at CES 2022. Ahead of the event, which is set to take place physically this year after going digital in 2021, LG has announced two unconventional TVs that are coming out during the event.

This includes the LG StanbyME, a 27-inch TV that is battery operated and can be operated wirelessly. It also features a height-adjusted stand that you can move around on wheels.

A unique trait is the position flexibility of the display, which can now be swiveled, tilted and rotated on the stand. Users can even detach the TV from the stand when required.

On a single charge, the LG StanbyME can last up to three hours on a single charge. For longer watches like when binging on an entire season of a show, you will have to leave the monitor plugged in.

The LG StanbyME is also a LCD display as the company doesn’t make OLED panels that are 27-inch in size.

Coming to its features, the display resolution and features like HDR are still under wraps. The display is also a touchscreen that also supports USB and HDMI compatibility. Users will also be able to use apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video directly from the device.

There’s also NFC which will let you quickly connect with various smartphones.

The second TV is the LG Objet, which is set to lean against a wall, instead of be placed on a stand or wall-mounted. The TV features a 65-inch OLED with a fabric cover underneath it. This cover can be raised or lowered with the help of a remote.

LG also suggests the fabric will come in three interchangeable colours. There’s also an 80W 4.2 channel sound output built in. Different display modes are present including the ‘Full View’ mode.