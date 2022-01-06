CES 2022: LG announces G2, C2 OLED TVs, new Mini-LED QNED TVs

LG announced a new range of OLED TVs at CES 2022. The new G2 OLED model and C2 models as part of the company’s 2022 OLED TV lineup.

The LG G2 OLED TV model will be available in a massive 97-inch OLED and 83-inch option. The G2 series already has 55, 65 and 77-inch options. The LG C2 OLED TV model will be available in a new 42-inch model as well, making it the smallest OLED TV.

Both the G and the C series get a design upgrade with thinner bezels than the older G1 OLED and C1 OLED TV series.

The new OLED TV models will be powered by the company’s A9 Gen 5 processor that claims to deliver improved performance when compared to older generations. The A9 processor paired with LG’s AI Sound Pro feature allows for 7.1.2 virtual surround sound from the in-built speakers.

The TVs will also feature the company’s “Evo” panel on both the newly launched LG G2 OLED and LG C2 OLED TV series. The company claims that the “Evo” panels will result in an improvement in brightness and thermal management.

The company also announced a new set of Mini-LED QNED TVs. LG claims that these QNED TVs will provide much better contrast than their LCD TVs and will offer better brightness than a traditional LED display. These QNED TVs from QNED90 and higher will also provide 100 per cent colour fidelity and colour volume.

LG has also announced webOS 22. The new webOS22 will support multiple user profiles allowing users to have different home screens for different users. Recommendations will also be curated to each user separately on their respective profiles.

Users will also be able to share their TV feed from one room to another room, allowing one TV to share a channel from one TV to another TV located in another room thanks to the new Room to Room share feature.