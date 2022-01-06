scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Must Read

CES 2022: LG announces G2, C2 OLED TVs, new Mini-LED QNED TVs

Here's all you need to know about the new LG OLED and Mini-LED QNED TVs.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 10:59:55 am
LG, LG OLED TVs, LG TVs, CES 2022,Check out all about the new LG OLED TVs here. (Image Source: LG)

LG announced a new range of OLED TVs at CES 2022. The new G2 OLED model and C2 models as part of the company’s 2022 OLED TV lineup.

The LG G2 OLED TV model will be available in a massive 97-inch OLED and 83-inch option. The G2 series already has 55, 65 and 77-inch options. The LG C2 OLED TV model will be available in a new 42-inch model as well, making it the smallest OLED TV.

Both the G and the C series get a design upgrade with thinner bezels than the older G1 OLED and C1 OLED TV series.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2, Samsung’s $899 portable projector, and more

The new OLED TV models will be powered by the company’s A9 Gen 5 processor that claims to deliver improved performance when compared to older generations. The A9 processor paired with LG’s AI Sound Pro feature allows for 7.1.2 virtual surround sound from the in-built speakers.

The TVs will also feature the company’s “Evo” panel on both the newly launched LG G2 OLED and LG C2 OLED TV series. The company claims that the “Evo” panels will result in an improvement in brightness and thermal management.

The company also announced a new set of Mini-LED QNED TVs. LG claims that these QNED TVs will provide much better contrast than their LCD TVs and will offer better brightness than a traditional LED display. These QNED TVs from QNED90 and higher will also provide 100 per cent colour fidelity and colour volume.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

LG has also announced webOS 22. The new webOS22 will support multiple user profiles allowing users to have different home screens for different users. Recommendations will also be curated to each user separately on their respective profiles.

Users will also be able to share their TV feed from one room to another room, allowing one TV to share a channel from one TV to another TV located in another room thanks to the new Room to Room share feature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 06: Latest News

Advertisement