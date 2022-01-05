CES 2022: HyperX unveils world’s first 300-hour wireless gaming headset, other accessories

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc., today announced new additions to its gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. The latest HyperX products include the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life, HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller and the Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse.

It has also introduced the Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard, the Cloud II gaming headset and the Cloud Core headset. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: This claims to offer the longest-lasting battery in a wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The battery takes about 4.5 hours to get fully charged and the headset has a wireless range of 20 metres. The headset has custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers.

The headset has soft, pliable leatherette and custom plush memory foam and an aluminium frame. It also features a detachable noise-cancelling mic with an LED status indicator and onboard audio controls on the ear cup.

The HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller: For improved mobile gaming control, HyperX Clutch wireless controller offers a familiar controller layout and textured controller grips.

It provides wireless support for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included as a wired connection to a PC for gaming.

The Clutch wireless controller includes a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip that expands from 41mm to 86mm and comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery of 600mAh claiming to offer up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse has a low latency wireless connection that operates on a 2.4GHz frequency and has a 370mAh battery which performs for up to 100 hours on a single charge.

It comes with six programmable buttons with onboard memory and uses TTC Golden micro dust proof switches rated for up to 80 million clicks. It features an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

It includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as on the left and right mouse buttons. It also has customizable RGB lighting, button assignments, and can record macros.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch.

The keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design and five adjustable brightness levels. HyperX’s Ngenuity software allows users to personalise lighting, Game Mode and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with onboard memory. The keyboard is available in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: The Cloud II is made from HyperX memory foam, leatherette and an aluminium frame. It has an audio control box that enables 7.1 virtual surround sound with independent audio and microphone volume control.

It uses 53mm drivers and offers multi-device compatibility. Cloud II has a detachable noise-cancelling mic as well with promise of reduced background noise.

The HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset: Cloud Core gaming headset is designed with DTS Headphone: X that offers 3D audio spatialisation. Speaking about the build quality, Cloud Core is built with an aluminium frame and adjustable headband and utilises HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette. This one also includes a flexible, detachable noise-cancelling microphone that is Discord and TeamSpeak certified.