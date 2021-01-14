CES 2021: LG CineBeam 4K UHD laser projector will bring the movie theatre to your home

LG has released its newest projector at CES 2021, the LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector(HU810P), designed to deliver an authentic movie theatre experience to users in the comfort of their own homes. Given the COVID-19 pandemic and that many are still staying home and avoiding activities such as going out to watch movies, the new LG projector could find a lot of takers.

The projector comes with improved features and technologies and also offers easy and convenient access to movies that have been released directly on streaming services via compatibility with popular content streaming apps.

Features and Specifications

The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector offers 4K resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally) with 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness and offers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space with its dual laser system. The projector’s laser light source is said to be extremely reliable and durable, with a lifespan of approximately 20,000 hours of brilliance.

The projector relies on LG’s new Brightness Optimizer technology to deliver crystal clear images in dedicated theatre rooms or typically lit living rooms. Iris Mode offers two presets – Bright Room Mode and Dark Room Mode – that detects the amount of light in the room to deliver the best picture possible and also has the option to deliver a true movie theatre environment. The device comes with Adaptive Contrast, which automatically adjusts each frame to achieve the optimal contrast ratio in darker scenes.

The projector also comes with support for Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode. It can change the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source at 24Hz. LG’s TruMotion is well-suited for action movies and renders quick movements and fast scenes smoothly and naturally. It also features support for a variety of popular HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG, as well as Dynamic Tone Mapping.

The product also features wireless connectivity with home theatre audio systems via Bluetooth. When connected via HDMI 2.1 with an enhanced audio return channel (eARC), the projector delivers 4K images in 10-bit colour with nearly lossless audio quality. The CineBeam Projector can be easily placed anywhere in the room thanks to its 1.6X zoom and horizontal and vertical lens shift.

The projector is powered by LG’s latest webOS 5.0 platform with access to popular streaming services such as Disney+ and YouTube. The device is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Screen Share, which allows users the ability to share content from smartphones and tablets. There’s no word on whether LG will bring this product to the Indian market for now, given this has just been announced at CES.