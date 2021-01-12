CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG teases a rollable phone, Intel shows next-gen Alder Lake laptop chip and more

The first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was a busy one, which saw announcements from LG, Samsung, Sony and Intel. The annual tech trade show, perhaps the biggest one in the world, usually attracts over 180,000 people, including the members of media, trade analysts and a wide range of tech companies. However, this year due to the pandemic, CES is going all-digital and major companies are doing individual press events to show off new products.

Here’s everything that happened on the first day of CES 2021.

LG rollable smartphone

It’s official: LG is making a rollable phone. During its CES keynote event, LG shared a brief look at a smartphone that features an expanding screen. LG didn’t share any details or information about the device, but sources close to CNET revealed that the rollable phone will be launched later this year. LG’s rollable smartphone is a competitor to Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Fold lineup, especially the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Tech companies are internally working on a number of smartphone form factors, and a rollable display phone is one of them. Oppo recently demonstrated a concept rollable phone with an OLED screen.

Intel teases next-gen Alder Lake chip

Amid pressure coming from both Apple and AMD, Intel showed off its next-gen chip at CES 2021. Codenamed, Alder Lake, the new chip will be more powerful and power-efficient, resulting in better battery life. Intel shared no details about the chip, but said the processor will arrive in the second half of 2021. Alder Lake chips will be built on Intel’s new 10nm SuperFin process. In a virtual event, Intel also launched the 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors to be used in gaming laptops as thin as 16 millimeters.

Samsung shows off JetBot 90 AI+ robot vacuum

At CES 2021, Samsung announced its JetBot 90 AI+, a camera-equipped smart robot vacuum that only cleans your room but also acts as a home security camera. The vacuum boasts a LiDAR sensor and sophisticated AI capabilities. Samsung plans to launch the JetBot 90 AI+ in the US in the first half of 2021. No word on how much it will cost, but expect it to cost on a premium price. The South Korean company also revealed a four-door bespoke flex fridge, a new type of refrigerator that lets you customise different finishes and styles for each of the four doors.

Sony Airpeak drone

Sony is making a drone but the idea behind its Airpeak is a little different. At the annual CES show, the Japanese company showed the Airopeak drone for filmmakers and content creators. Sony did not share a lot of info about the drone, but it did show a video of it outfitted with a Sony Alpha 7S III camera. Sony says its Airpeak is the smallest class of drones that can carry a professional camera. Sony announced its Airpeak drone project in November 2020. The drone will become available in the spring of 2021.

The future of your screen and the display you’ve always dreamed of rolled all into one!🤩🌪✨#ExperienceMore with OLED Scrolling Display, #TCL ultra-flexible TV made to bend over backward for your entertainment. Visit us at 7:30 AM EST Jan 13 to learn more about our products👇 pic.twitter.com/PDZPRrksjx — TCL Electronics (@TCL_TV_Global) January 11, 2021

TCL tease rollable screens

TCL too showed a rollable phone concept at CES 2021. In a video of the concept device, TCL demonstrated a concept device with a 6.7-inch rollable screen that transforms into a 7.8-inch tablet with “a simple tap of the finger.” TCL says the user interface will be adaptive, though the company didn’t show the UI in action. TCL first teased a rollable concept last year, but it was merely a dummy prototype. In addition, the company also showed a new 17-inch printed OLED scrolling display that unfurls like a scroll.

Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad X1 lineup

The PC giant is updating its premium ThinkPad X1 laptops at this year’s CES 2021. Perhaps the highlight of this year’s announcements is the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which is its thinnest ThinkPad at just over 11mm. It also features a 3:2 aspect ratio. Lenovo has also announced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6, both getting 16:10 displays. Then, there is a new ThinkPad X12 Detachable 12.3-inch convertible tablet.