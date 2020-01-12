CES 2020: the best gadgets and tech you can buy this year

CES 2020: From Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold to Samsung Sero TV, here’s a list of gadgets that are coming to the market this year. CES 2020: From Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold to Samsung Sero TV, here’s a list of gadgets that are coming to the market this year.

The biggest tech event of the year, CES, is now over. Over the past few years, the show has become more about futuristic ideas and concept devices. But many of the products that debuted at CES actually never make it to the market.

Take Sony and OnePlus, for example. While Sony showed a self-driving car, whereas OnePlus debuted a smartphone with an electrochromic glass that hides the rear cameras. Sadly, neither a Sony car nor OnePlus’ concept smartphone will never make a commercial debut.

Thankfully, there were dozens of products we saw at CES 2020 that have been confirmed to hit retail shelves at some point in time in 2020. These include Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook and Sero TV, LG’s rollable TV, Lenovo’s foldable laptop and many more.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung took the stage this week to announce the Galaxy Chromebook, a 13.3-inch notebook that runs Google’s Chrome OS. The Galaxy Chromebook is very much pitched as a flagship notebook, which starts at $999. The 2-in-1 comes in a rather intense fiesta red (also available in boring gray), making the Chromebook more of an aspirational product. The 2-in-1 has an aluminum build and packs a 13.3-inch 4K screen and Intel Core i5 processor. On top of that, the Chromebook also comes with a built-in stylus. Notably, this the first-ever Chromebook to ship with an AMOLED display.

Release date: First quarter of 2020

LG Signature OLED TV R

We’ve been hearing a lot about LG’s rollable TV, and now, the company seems ready to ship the Signature OLED TV R later this year. However, this rollable TV will cost at least $60,000 when LG starts shipping the device to consumers. Perhaps the highlight of the 65-inch Signature OLED TV R is its screen, which can be rolled up to its base when not in use. The base doubles as a soundbar, which means the TV has a minimal presence in the room when not in use. LG says the rollable TV can be used in various ways.

Release date: Late 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite

Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are aimed at a premium range segment, where OnePlus is currently leading. The idea behind the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite to offer those top-end features like the S Pen, bigger batteries and excellent cameras at accessible price points. Prices are yet to be announced, but the Galaxy S10 Lite has been confirmed to launch in India on January 23. While the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are a way to compete with the iPhone XR and OnePlus 7T, but the devices could cannibalize sales of the S10 and Note 10.

Release date: January 2020



Samsung Sero TV

A TV that rotates vertically to watch TikTok videos? Well, Samsung has actually made a TV called the Sero that features a display that can either rotate vertically or horizontally. At first glance, the 43-inch TV looks like regular horizontal television. But when you press a button (if you own the iPhone), the orientation of the TV changes from horizontal to vertical in seconds. In fact, the Sero TV will automatically rotate to match the orientation of the consumer’s phone when paired to a Galaxy device. Samsung says the Sero TV is “designed for the mobile generation.

Release date: Sometime in 2020

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo has been building the hype around its foldable laptop for the past few months, and it finally announced the release date of the device. During CES 2020, Lenovo revealed full details of the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable laptop. Yes, it is a fully-fledged laptop and not just a mediocre tablet-like device. At $2499, the ThinkPad X1 Fold has a flexible display, similar to the Galaxy Fold or Motorola Razr. But this a laptop – a proper laptop with an Intel processor and running Microsoft’s Windows OS. Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 Fold will launch sometime in mid-2020.

Release date: Mid 2020

