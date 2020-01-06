CES 2020: Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K TV with an ultra-thin bezel design is here

Samsung QLED 8K TV 2020 Q950TS has been showcased at CES 2020, and it features an ultra-thin design and display. Samsung QLED 8K TV 2020 Q950TS has been showcased at CES 2020, and it features an ultra-thin design and display.

Samsung has revealed its new QLED 8K TV for 2020 at CES in Las Vegas, which sports an ultra-thin bezel at 2.3mm, that is almost invisible. The TV is just 15 mm in total thickness, and comes with enhanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology.

Like other Samsung TVs, this is powered by the company’s own Tizen software along with its Bixby smart assistant, though this time the company is giving options for integration with Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

The flagship TV in Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K line up is dubbed Q950TS, which the company claims offers true-to-life 8K resolution. The screen resolution for an 8K TV is 7680 × 4320 pixels. The Q950TS has a full-array local dimming LED backlight.

Samsung is calling this in an ‘Infinity Screen’, with a screen-to-body ratio of 99 per cent. This means nearly edge-to-edge viewing space for customers as the side bezels are almost invisible. The company has not revealed an official shipping date or prices for the 2020 QLED 8K TVs. The Q950TS can be wall mounted or placed on a stand.

“8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75-inch are the fastest growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most.Our 2020 8K lineup demonstrates the power of this potential, Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America said in a press release.

Samsung also revealed that it is working with YouTube to create pathways for streaming native 8K content. The TV also comes with improved AI upscaling capabilities, which rely on machine learning to analyse and identify the characteristics of individual pixels, and create a perfect 8K picture, regardless of the original content source.

The Q950TS also comes with a feature called Adaptive Picture, which ensures the best colour, brightness and contrast on the screen, depending on the light conditions in the room. It will also come with AI-based ScaleNet to ensure a smooth streaming connection by optimising the available network bandwidth.



Samsung says with this technology it compresses content as it leaves the content provider and then restores it after it reaches the TV and effectively cuts in half the bandwidth needed for consumers to stream content. The company is working with Amazon on this feature, utilising AI ScaleNet from standard definition to 4K in Prime Video.

The TV comes with speakers on every side of the display and as sub-woofers in the back. It also relies on Object Tracking Sound+, which uses AI-based software to match the movement of audio sound with the movement of objects on the screen for its 5.1 channel surround-sound. The Q950TS can also adjust the volume of dialogue in response to common sounds like a blender or vacuum cleaner.

There’s a Multi-View option, where users will be able to cast their mobile phone screen on the QLED TV, and view the content alongside a separate window for their TV content. Samsung says it will offer 14 different layouts to let users customise their viewing experience when casting from their mobile device.

