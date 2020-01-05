CES 2020 preview: What to expect from the world’s biggest tech show

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening in Las Vegas, NV, from January 7th to January 10th. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening in Las Vegas, NV, from January 7th to January 10th.

Early next week, the consumer electronics show (CES) will kick off in Las Vegas. CES, like always, will once again play host to some of the biggest announcements in tech, including TVs, laptops, smart home devices, cars, and smartphones.

Major tech companies including Samsung and Lenovo and even startups will have their presence at the world’s biggest tech show in the world. CES, which is visited by tech insiders and industry analysts, is the place to spot all the futuristic technologies and tech trends that will have the maximum impact on consumers’ lives.

Here’s everything we expect to see at CES 2020, which starts on January 7 and ends on January 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES 2020: Apple

Apple is making its official presence at CES 2020. The last time Apple was at the Vegas tech show was in 1992. This time around, Apple is sending its senior director of global policy, Jane Horvath, to participate in a panel called the Chief Privacy Officers Roundtable. Horvath will join FTC commissioner Rebeca Slaughter, Facebook’s Erin Egan, and Procter & Gamble’s Global Privacy Officer Susan Shook in a roundtable moderated by Rajeev Chand of Wing Venture Capital. This roundtable discussion will focus on how big tech companies such as Facebook and Apple can address the issue of user privacy. Apple is also expected to show its HomeKit smart home platform at CES 2020.

CES 2020: Foldables

It was Royole that made headlines with its Flex Pai foldable phone at last year’s CES This year, we look forward to seeing more foldable and concept devices at CES 2020. There’s a high chance Lenovo could reveal the release date of its foldable laptop, which it showed in the middle of 2019. Lenovo is targeting to ship the ThinkPad X1 foldable laptop by Q2 2020. Speaking of foldable devices, we hope to see a few wacky concept devices from TCL. Towards the end of last year, TCL showed a triple foldable screen smartphone. The Chinese tech company has already confirmed that it will be launching its first foldable device in 2020.

Samsung's frameless QLED 8K TV will be on the display at CES 2020. (Image credit: Samsung )

CES 2020: 8K TVs

Expect to hear more about TVs with 8K resolution and bezel-less screens at CES 2020. In fact, Samsung has already announced its frameless 8K QLED TV ahead of this year’s CES. Dubbed the Q950TS, this so-called bezel-less TV can upscale any source to 8K. Plus, there’s also support for voice-based digital assistants such as Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant. LG is also showing off its 8K OLED TV with the 88-inch screen and Alpha 9 processor. While 8K TVs are surely coming, you don’t have to worry about replacing your 4K TVs just yet. The truth is that there is no content or movie available to download that supports 8K resolution.

CES 2020: Bezel-less laptops

CES is not the big laptop show. That’s Computex, in Taiwan at the beginning of June, where most PC makers will showcase what’s new in laptop design and technology. Still, PC makers such as Dell and Lenovo have been regularly announcing new laptops at CES. Dell, for instance, has already begun announcing new laptops. Its latest XPS 13 comes with almost no bezels, new Intel processors and small cosmetic changes compared to previous models. Meanwhile, Lenovo updated two ThinkPad X1 laptops, as well as introduced new ThinkVision Monitors. Overall, though, don’t expect to see big waves.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

CES 2020: Concept Phones

OnePlus will hold a press conference on January 7 to show off a new concept smartphone. But even before the official announcement, the concept phone is already out. First reported by Wired and later confirmed by the company, OnePlus’ Concept One smartphone uses electrochromic glass, a sort of tintable glass that can hide rear lenses behind the glass rear of the phone, revealing three lenses only when in use. The company has worked closely with British luxury auto car major McLaren. However, for now, OnePlus says it has no plans to bring this device to the market anytime soon.

CES 2020: Samsung Neon

Samsung is leaving no stones unturned to promote a new product called Neon, which is being developed by Star Labs (Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs). Samsung calls “Neon” – an artificial human that will be unveiled at CES 2020 next week. There are a lot of theories circulating around Neon ahead of its official debut. Some calling it a humanoid robot, others say it could be a more advanced version of digital assistant Bixby. We don’t know any answers yet. “Neon” is made by Star Labs, which is headed by Gujarat-born Pranav Mistry.

