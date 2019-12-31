CES 2020: Huami to launch Amazfit Bip S, Amazfit truly wireless earbuds

The teaser states that the Amazfit Bip S will be launched at CES 2020. The teaser states that the Amazfit Bip S will be launched at CES 2020.

Huami has already confirmed that it will be showcasing its products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) next year. The company has now started teasing the launch of its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch at the event via its social media channels. Apart from this, the company has also announced that it intends to expand its portfolio with its first truly wireless earbuds.

Huami via its Amazefit Twitter handle has put up a video teaser giving us a glimpse of its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch. In the video, we can see that the watch resembles the Amazfit Bip and the Amazfit Bip Lite, with a square-shaped dial and the physical crown on the right edge.

The teaser states that the Amazfit Bip S will be launched at CES 2020. The video touts that the device will come with an ‘ultra-long’ battery life. It also states that the watch will be ‘more powerful’.

To recall, the company earlier in a tweet confirmed the arrival of their first-ever Amazfit truly wireless earbuds. However, in that teaser, it only stated that the product will be launching soon. However, it is expected to launch the earbuds at CES 2020 along with the Amazfit Bip S.

Apart from all of this, Huami has stated that it is looking to launch a number of products and series at CES 2020. The products will be showcased at South Hall 3-30369, Las Vegas Convention Center, after the launch announcements have been made.

