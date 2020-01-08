At CES, Huami shows off AmazFit HomeStudio connected treadmill, wireless earbuds and more

At CES, Huami shows off AmazFit HomeStudio connected treadmill, wireless earbuds and along with two new watches. (Image of the HomeStudio treadmill via Huami) At CES, Huami shows off AmazFit HomeStudio connected treadmill, wireless earbuds and along with two new watches. (Image of the HomeStudio treadmill via Huami)

Huami has announced six new products under its Amazfit brand, including a connected treadmill called HomeStudio and a foldable treadmill along with true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at CES 2020. The list of devices includes a new Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch pitched towards those who need a fitness for their outdoor adventures, along with an upgraded edition of the Amazfit Bip S watch. It also announced a sleep-comfort and health monitoring device called AmazFit ZenBuds.

Amazfit HomeStudio and AmazFit AirRun treadmill

The Amazfit HomeStudio is a treadmill developed in partnership with STUDIO, which is a fitness entertainment company. This connected treadmill comes with a 43-inch HD screen, which the company is calling as Smart Gym Hub. The treadmill also packs surround-sound JBL speakers.

The hub can connect users to a wide selection of diverse video workout classes, which cover treadmill, sculpting, stretching, yoga, and more. The HomeStudio also relies on AI-powered computer vision to detect and help correct form of the user when they are exercising. It comes with a virtual gym community. support as well.

The company also announced a more affordable, connected model of the treadmill, one which can easily be folded and stored in small spaces. This is called the Amazfit AirRun, which comes with customised surround-sound JBL speakers, heart-rate monitoring device connectivity and an extra-wide treadmill belt. Huami claims a user can fold this up in just five seconds.

Amazfit PowerBuds

The Amazfit PowerBuds are the true wireless in-ear headphones, which feature Clip-to-Go design with removable magnetic sport ear hooks. The company claims the design will ensure that the PowerBuds stay in the ears even during a vigorous workout.

These also come with heart monitoring functionality and include real-time status updates and alerts, which will be reported right in your ear. The earbuds block out surrounding sound, though there’s a Thru Mode when users want to let ambient sounds in, for better situational awareness and safety. The PowerBuds offer eight hours of continuous listening time, and up to 24 hours with charging case.

Amazfit ZenBuds

If PowerBuds are for exercising, then the ZenBuds are designed to help users sleep better with their Smart Interference and real-time monitoring functions. These have an in-ear design, which the company claims can insulate the user from external noise for good night’s sleep.

The Smart Interference feature further masks noises in the environment, and plays soothing sleep-inducing sounds that automatically turn off once the user is asleep. The ZenBuds also come with real-time monitoring and collect heart rate, body position and movement. This is compiled into a report so the user can understand their sleep quality better. Huami says these come with a 12-hour battery life.

Amazfit T-Rex Watch

Amazfit T-Rex is designed for hard environmental conditions and comes with United States Military Standard certifications. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and 5 ATM water resistance. Huami claims the watch can withstand extreme temperatures. It comes with 14 sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing.

The T-Rex Watch features GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, and advanced activity tracker and a sleep monitoring sensor. The company is claiming a battery life of 20 hours.

Amazfit Bip S

This is an upgraded version of the Amazfit Bip Lite and Amazfit Bip. It comes with a colourful transflective display, ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance, and battery life of up to 40 days and built-in GPS.

