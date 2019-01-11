CES 2019: Yi Home Camera 3 with AI-based notifications launched

Xiaomi backed Yi Technology has its new home security camera, dubbed Yi Home Camera 3. The announcement was made at CES 2019, which is currently happening in Las Vegas. It is priced at $40 (approximately Rs 2,821) and will be made available in the US by the end of January. The company hasn’t revealed details about the international availability of the device yet.

The company has stated that all Yi Home Camera 3 customers will get complimentary 6 months cloud service. All the footage will be stored on the cloud for seven days upon motion detection.

The smart home camera can record video in full HD 1080p resolution and features advanced sound and human detection. The device is paired with a smartphone app that now consists of advanced AI-based notifications.

This AI-based app paired with Yi’s smart human detection technology makes sure that users get actual results and no false positives that are caused by flying insects, pets and light, or even photos of people.

Yi Home Camera 3 also comes with integrated advanced sound detection algorithms, which identify unusual sounds within 16 feet and notify the users of the same.

“No one likes getting inundated with useless notifications,” said Ron Fridental, Core Algorithm Developer at YI Technology. With our newest AI features, users can put notifications on autopilot and enjoy the benefits of home security without the hassle of fine tuning manually.”