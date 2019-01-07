CES 2019: Withings takes on Apple Watch Series 4 with first ECG analog watch

French technology company Withings has announced a new Analog watch with a built-in ECG or electrocardiogram monitor. The company showcased its $130 Withings Move ECG at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The Move ECG isn’t cleared by the US Food & Drug Administration yet, but the company says the device is in the approval stage and is set to hit the market in the first half of the year.

The move ECG is the first hybrid watch that features an electrocardiogram monitor. At first glance, it may look like a traditional watch but inside it pack in a lot of technology and of course a medical grade electrocardiogram. The ECG monitor allows users to detect severe heart rate conditions like atrial fibrillation that cannot be spotted without this kind of medical grade equipment.

Other than a built-in ECG monitor, Withings Move ECG offers regular smartwatch features. It tracks daily step count goals and will also monitor your sleep with statistics. As far as its battery life is concerned, Withings claims it will last a full year.

The watch itself resembles the Withings Steel HR in terms of the design but comes with a slew of color options. Users will be able to buy this watch in either a black or white face; also, the watch comes with a variety of colorful straps.

The Move ECG is set to launch in the Q2 of 2019. It is priced at $129.95, or approx Rs 9,085. With this price, Withings Move ECG definitely undercuts Apple Watch Series 4 on price and features. Plus, you also need to remember that the Move ECG is compatible with any Android smartphone unlike the Apple Watch Series 4 which is limited to iPhones.