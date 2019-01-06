CES 2019: Here’s what to expect from the world’s largest tech trade show

The eyes of the tech world will be glued on Las Vegas, when the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off early next week. Officially, the convention starts on January 11 but press events begin rather early on Sunday, January 6. Many believe that the show has become predictable and the products showcased at CES never make it to retail shelves. It’s becoming more clear that the Consumer Electronics Show is getting less exciting compared to previous years. Some even say that the CES has increasingly become more for an auto show and less of a tech show.

Advertising

That said, the annual tech trade show still attracts thousands of vendors and visitors. Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Amazon, Google, LG, Intel, Qualcomm, and other companies will be in full attendance at this year’s CES. You won’t get to see Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy S10, but there will be plenty of new TVs, laptops, VR, Robotics, audio, wearables, smart cars and smart home technology. Here’s all you need to know about CES 2019.

CES 2019: Where is it and when is it?

The Consumer Electronics Show is perhaps the biggest tech trade show of the year. The annual trade show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2019 International CES will begin on Tuesday, January 8 and end on Friday, January 11. Although the show opens Jan 8, you will start hearing about the major product launches between Jan 6 and Jan 7. These two days are reserved for Media.

CES 2019: Samsung

The South Korean major company will most likely showcase its 4K and 8K TVs at CES 2019. Samsung has already announced its plans to show off QLED versions of its 2019 Lifestyle TVs The Frame and Serif TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Creative Lab will announce a slew of innovative yet unconventional products.

Advertising

Speculation is rife that Samsung could announce an entry-level smart speaker, powered by Bixby 2.0, at the trade show. Though we don’t expect Samsung will officially launch neither its foldable phone nor the Galaxy S10 at CES 2019. Expect both the devices to be officially launched at the 2019 Mobile World Congress, which kicks off in late February in Barcelona, Spain.

CES 2019: Sony

We are expecting Sony to announce a bunch of new products at CES 2019. While the Xperia XZ4 is rumoured to make its official debut at MWC 2019 next month, but some mid-rangers (likely to be Xperia XA3 and L3) might see a CES launch.

The countdown begins! Less than one week until our CES 2019 Press Conference. Watch the live stream next Monday, January 7th, starting at 5p.m. (PT). Stay tuned for more details! #SonyCES https://t.co/5ItegQHflg pic.twitter.com/9zbdKS4bwd — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) January 2, 2019

We will also most certainly see Sony refresh Bravia TVs, a new range of premium noise canceling headphones, action cameras and a new lineup of mirrorless cameras.

CES 2019: LG

LG will definitely have 4K and 8K TVs at this year’s CES. We have also heard rumours that LG could officially release its rollable TV, which was first announced at the CES 2018.

We already know that LG will showcase two new Gram laptops, one with a 17-inch screen and another a new 2-in-1. The South Korean company also plans to showcase new Xboom speakers with Google Assistant built-in.

Join us at #CES2019 for the pre-show keynote address when LG CTO I.P. Park will offer fresh perspectives on the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, while exploring how AI will impact the lives of consumers in the years ahead. #LGCES2019 https://t.co/39kOons1zI pic.twitter.com/DZNTlo8Jhi — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 3, 2019

Though, there’s a little chance we may get to see the company’s next-generation flagship in Las Vegas. The word on the street is that the G8 will be rival to the upcoming Galaxy S10, featuring a 3D camera and rumoured “Sound on Display” technology. We may instead have to wait until the MWC for an official announcement.

CES 2019: Qualcomm

It’s possible that Qualcomm will use CES 2019 to offer more details on 5G rollout in the US. We can expect to hear initial launch devices that will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. Moreover, we may get to hear about its connected car processors.

CES 2019: Amazon, Google

The smart home segment is expanding rapidly and major companies do talk about connected speakers and appliances at the annual tech trade show. Last year, both Google and Amazon accounted for at least four out of five smart speakers sold in the US. We can expect a lot of chatter from Google and Amazon’s partners as their respective assistants move beyond smart speakers.

CES 2019: AMD, Intel

Both the heavyweights have scheduled press conferences at this year’s CES, but we’d bet our money on AMD. The latter company is rumored to announce Ryzen 3, its first 7nm processors. Meanwhile, we are expecting Intel to talk about 5G, even though its 5G modem won’t be integrated into smartphones until 2020.