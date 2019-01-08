CES 2019: LG debuts 65-inch rollable OLED TV, plans to make it available later this year

LG has officially announced that it is bringing its 65-inch rollable OLED TV to the market. The announcement was made at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. To be called the Signature OLED TV R, the television has an ultra-thin, rollable display that disappears into a box at the press of a button. The South Korean company first showcased a prototype, a rollable OLED TV at last year’s CES.

Advertising

The Signature OLED TV R is a departure from regular flat-panel TVs that already exists. The idea behind this 65-inch rollable OLED television set is simple: if you don’t want to watch the TV, simply press a button and its rollable screen automatically disappear into the stand.

LG’s latest rollable TV features three different viewing modes. A “full view” mode gives you the complete 65-inch display. The “line view” mode partially shows the TV, letting you see the clock, picture or music controls without taking up the full space. Meanwhile, in the “zero view’ model the display is completely hidden.

Like all regular TVs, LG Signature OLED TV R has all the standard features you’d expect from the high-end television sets such as 4K UHD resolution, HDR support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor, WebOS 4.5 OS and ThinQ AI features. The OLED TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 out-of-the-box and HomeKit. Plus, it’s also capable of being controlled by both Siri and Alexa.

While some might have concerns about the durability of a rollable TV, an LG representative told CNET that it would take 17 years to wear out the rollable panel. LG has not yet announced price or availability of the Signature OLED TV R, but it is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2019.