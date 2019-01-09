CES 2019: Lenovo’s Yoga A940’s desktop reminds of Microsoft’s Surface Studio

Lenovo has showcased a new Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop at the CES 2019 show in Las Vegas, and it clearly appears to be inspired from Microsoft’ giant Surface Studio desktop. Like the Microsoft all-in-one desktop, which aimed at creators and artists, the Yoga A940 is also focused on the same aspects.

The 27-inch 4K or QHD resolution IPS touchscreen display has a rotating hinge, which allows the display to tilt to 25-degrees drafting mode, and provides what Lenovo calls enough”flexibility and stability” for artists when drawing or sketching on the screen.

There’s also a Lenovo Precision Dial, similar to the Microsoft Surface Dial. The controller can be used by creators for “more precise selections and adjustments,” and there’s support for a digital pen as well.

The all-in-one desktop also has Lenovo’s Smart Assist AI-enabled features, a Dolby Vision-enabled 4K wide angle display and there are Dolby Atmos Speakers.

Coming to the dial, this can placed on either the left or right side of the Yoga A940, depending on user preference.

A user can scroll the dial to adjust features like brush stroke, tip size, opacity and flow rate on one hand. This Lenovo dial has been optimised for compatibility with popular applications like Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Lightroom, and Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Lenovo’s new desktop will be powered with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, AMD Radeon RX 560 discrete graphics.

The company is offering options of up to 32GB DDR4 RAM memory and up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage or there’s the option of going for 2TB SATA HDD storage.

The new Lenovo desktop will cost $2,349.99 and will be sold via the Lenovo US website and Best Buy starting April 2019. In comparison, the Microsoft Surface Studio costs nearly $3,999.